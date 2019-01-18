Buncombe, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is looking for Desmond Holloway, in the area of Sheppards Branch and New Stock Road.
Warrants are pending for his arrest. Deputies are asking the public to not approach Mr. Holloway and to call 911 if you see him or have information on his whereabouts.
If anyone has information about his whereabouts please call 911 or 828.250.6670.
