MCDOWELL, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- McDowell County deputies said Wednesday the search for a missing woman had ended when her body was found.
Deputies said Brooke Mashay Tollie, 24, was found deceased.
A Silver Alert had been issued for Tollie, who was believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Her family reported her missing on May 23, though deputies say she had not been seen since May 13.
A $1,000 reward had been offered for information to bring Tollie home.
Tollie is described as having short blonde hair, green eyes, and is around 5 feet 4 inches tall.
A death investigation is now underway.
An autopsy will be performed to determine how Tollie died.
