BUNCOMBE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A body recovery operation is underway at Reems Creek Falls in Buncombe County, dispatch says.
Dispatch says crews are working to recover the body of a man who reportedly fell from Reems Creek Falls.
The body was seen in the water near base of the falls.
French Broad, Weaverville, and Asheville Fire Department all responded, dispatch says.
The scene is still active as crews are currently staging at the quarry of Goldview Road, to try and recover the body.
