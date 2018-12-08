Asheville, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Residents of Western North Carolina should be preparing for a harsh winter storm this weekend, officials reported in a press conference to media today.
The worst of the storm will start around 8 p.m tonight for Buncombe County, Jerry Vehaun reports to our crews. Emergency management says the amount of snow fall could be anywhere between 12-20 inches of snow.
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to stay at home and stay off the roads, as a precaution.
Emergency management officials are operating on their highest level of preparedness, Scott Burnette, the Asheville Fire Chief reports to us. All of their stations are staffed up, quick response vehicles have been deployed to be on hand.
Fire officials are asking that Asheville residents stay inside their home, and remember a major cause of fires this time of year are space heaters, or anything that burns fuel like generators.
Even with this level of preparedness, it will still be difficult to respond to emergencies, emergency response times will be delayed, Chief Burnette says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.