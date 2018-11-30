Hendersonville, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- On December 6, 2018 the first CBD dispensary will open in Hendersonville, North Carolina. The store is named Franny's Farmacy, and this will be their second location set to open.
Franny's Farmacy offers CBD tinctures, CBD oil, topicals, edibles, smokables, vape hardware and more in a relaxed atmosphere with trained professionals to assist you, officials tell FOX Carolina.
On Dec. 6, from 4-8pm the store will kick off its grand opening event with a ribbon cutting with the Chamber of Commerce. Guest will be able to enjoy an event filled weekend and be able to ask questions to trained staff members as well.
Guests will be able to enjoy a taste of hemp appetizers, hemp beer, hemp tea and enter to win a host of Franny's Farmacy products in a relaxed and professional atmosphere with DJ spinning sounds.
Friday, December 7th, stop by for Free Beer Friday and enjoy a free Hemperor
beer from New Belgium.
Saturday, December 8th, free CBD Massages from Massage on Wheels from 12-5pm.
Sunday, December 9th, CBD infused beverages and CBD chocolates will be available for a free tasting to all customers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.