Macon, North Carolina (FOX Carolina) -- On Saturday, Macon County deputies conducted a routine traffic stop on Hwy 441 South.
The driver was identified as Christopher Wikstrom was arrested after multiple packages of methamphetamine were found in the vehicle and seized by deputies.
After investigation, deputies found the driver, Wikstrom, was currently on the Habersham County Most Wanted list. Wikstrom who previously lived in Franklin, was also wanted by the U.S. Marshal Service.
Magistrate Poling set a secured bond at $1,000,000.00 and remains in custody at the Macon County Detention Center.
Charges include two felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine.
The investigation is ongoing. Stay with FOX Carolina for details.
(0) comments
