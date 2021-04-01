North Carolina Williams Basketball

FILE - North Carolina head coach Roy Williams celebrates after his team's 89-72 victory over Michigan State in the championship game at the men's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament in Detroit, in this Tuesday, April 7, 2009, file photo. North Carolina announced Thursday, April 1, 2021, that Hall of Fame basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring after a 33-year career that includes three national championships. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

 Paul Sancya

North Carolina says Hall of Fame basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring. The decision comes two weeks after Williams closed his 18th season with the Tar Heels and 33rd season as a head coach overall going back to his time at Kansas. Williams won 903 games in a career that included three national championships with the Tar Heels in 2005, 2009 and 2017. UNC lost to Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in his final game.

