North Carolina says Hall of Fame basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring. The decision comes two weeks after Williams closed his 18th season with the Tar Heels and 33rd season as a head coach overall going back to his time at Kansas. Williams won 903 games in a career that included three national championships with the Tar Heels in 2005, 2009 and 2017. UNC lost to Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in his final game.
Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams retiring after 33-year run
