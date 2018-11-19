Greenville, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- Fans can catch the Globetrotters in January when they come to Greenville, SC, and Asheville, NC, the team officials released.
The team decided to celebrate 'Guinness World Record Day' by setting five new world records in basketball, bringing the teams world record count to 21, officials say.
Some of the records the team holds: Most basketball under the leg tumbles in one minute, most blindfolded basketball slam dunks in one minute, most behind the back three pointers in one minute, and most under the leg slam dunks by a team using a trampoline in one minute, the team reports.
The Globetrotters, who are committed to bringing their fans the best experience and most electrifying athletes on the planet, will give their fans a chance to get closer than ever to the action and team’s stars with their Fan Powered World Tour, which is set to come to Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and US Cellular Center in Asheville on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 at 3 p.m.
