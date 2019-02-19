HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Hendersonville Elementary is having the Great Kindness Week, inspired by The Great Kindness Challenge.
Throughout the week, each child is working on a "50 Acts of Kindness" checklist, with simple tasks like "help a younger student," "help your teacher with a needed task," and "sit with a new group of kids at lunch."
A letter was sent home to parents explaining, "Encourage your child to do as many of these acts as he/she can, but to remember it’s not a competition, so any amount of acts they complete - whether 1 or all 50, will help spread kindness to someone else."
Each class will also being working together on a Top Secret kindness mission, along with the school wide service project of collecting needed items for Interfaith Assistance Ministry (IAM), a local nonprofit that that provides emergency relief to Henderson County residents in crisis, school officials say.
