(FOX CAROLINA) -- Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Trump, has made an endorsement in the Clemson University student government race.
In a video shared to the Facebook page for Collin Huskey and Rena Haley, Nikki Haley's daughter, Trump endorsed the two students. Nikki Haley is the former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
"Hi Clemson fans, it's Ivanka Trump," she says in the video. "I'm so proud of what each and every one of you are doing. Don't forget to reach for new heights by voting Huskey Haley."
The Clemson primary election will take place on Feb. 27, and the general election will be on March 6.
