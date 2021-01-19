WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has closed an insider trading investigation into Republican Sen. Richard Burr without criminal charges. That's according to his lawyer and another person familiar with the investigation. Attorney Alice Fisher says Burr is pleased that the investigation has ended without charges. A Justice Department spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment. The New York Times was first to report on the decision to not bring charges.
