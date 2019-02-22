LAKE LURE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Residents in the area of Lake Lure, North Carolina should be aware of the flood gates being opened to the 3 foot mark in response to the rainfall received in the area this week.
Anyone near the Broad River or nearby streams need to be alerted to rising water. Seek higher ground if necessary. Please call 911 if assistance is needed.
The Emergency Preparedness Team continues to monitor lake levels closely. Please stay tuned on the town website for updates at the following link: http://www.townoflakelure.com/town-news.php.
TEMPORARY TRAIL CLOSURES DUE TO WET TRAIL CONDITIONS: Buffalo Creek Park, including Buffalo Creek Park Loop Trail, and Weed Patch Mountain Trail, will be temporarily closed through the weekend.
The trails are expected to reopen the trail on Monday, February 25 2019, but please check back on the town’s web page to verify these updates.
