Hendersonville, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The District Attorney for Henderson, Polk and Transylvania released of lists of recent convictions.
The office of District Attorney Greg Newman announces the following case dispositions from the recent Superior Court term in Henderson County, January 7th – 18th, 2019:
Nicholas M. Pacilli, of 30 Madison Claire Avenue, East Flat Rock, pled guilty to Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Discharge Weapon into Occupied Dwelling. Pacilli was sentenced to 141 months in prison and ordered to pay $2,997 in restitution.
Dillon J. Schimmel, of 538 N. Main Street, Hendersonville, pled guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. Schimmel was sentenced to 41 months in prison and ordered to pay $2,997 in restitution.
Krystal Lopez, of 123 Halsbury Avenue, Hendersonville, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Distribute Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Methamphetamine. Lopez was sentenced to 31 months in prison, as well as a 21 month suspended sentence and 24 months of supervised probation.
John M. Forsberg Jr., of 3008 Holly Hill Road, Hendersonville, pled guilty to two counts of Indecent Liberties with Child and Felony Dissemination of Obscenity. Forsberg Jr. was sentenced to 25 months in prison, as well as a 29 month suspended sentence and 60 months of supervised probation. Forsberg Jr. must also register as a sex offender for 30 years.
Priscella A. Massey, of 660 Pace Road, Hendersonville, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Distribute Methamphetamine and Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance. Massey was sentenced to 19 months in prison.
Georgie A. Mendoza, of 1806 Willow Road, Hendersonville, pled guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Simple Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance. Mendoza was sentenced to 120 days confinement, as well as a 34 month suspended sentence and 24 months supervised probation.
William A. Collins, of 105 Mine Gap Road, East Flat Rock, pled guilty to Attempted Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance. Collins was sentenced to 120 days confinement.
