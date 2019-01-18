South Carolina (FOX Carolina) -- Upstate organizations are getting together this week for Martin Luther King Day, to honor King's legacy with acts of service. Here some of the local events being offered to the public:
SATURDAY
- Greenville Tech MLK Day of Service - Over 120 volunteers will package 38,400 meals for GTC's Caring Corner, Harvest Hope's Backpack Program, and other local agencies. The event will take place on Monday, January 21, from 9 am to noon. It will be held at McAlister Square stage area, along 225 South Pleasantburg Drive.
- Unity Walk in Spartanburg - Saturday, January 19. The event starts at 9 a.m It will begin at the Spartanburg County Public Library Headquarters, on 151 S Church St.
SUNDAY
- Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Wesley Chapel United Methodist - Special service held annually to celebrate the United Methodist Church's Human Relations Day on Sunday, January 20th. This year Ebenezer will host the service at 3 pm in their historic sanctuary at 174 Ebenezer Road, Greer.
MONDAY
- King Day Dome Rally at SC State House - US Senator Bernie Sanders to speak at NAACP rally in the State House in Columbia, S.C on Mon., Jan. 21, 8:30 & 9:30 a.m. The event will start with a prayer service at 8:30 am, attended by Senator Cory Booker who will walk with constituents to the state house for the march lineup at 9:30. The State House Rally will officially start at 10:15 am.
- Rainbow Push Greenville - Students from grades 1-8 are invited to a day of discovery, science, and technology. The event, PUSHTECH2020 STEAMStart on Monday, January 21 at 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM at the West End Community Development Center. After school program students are welcome. This event is also free to the public and lunch will be served.
- Furman University will host A Day of Service on Jan. 21 at the Trone Student Center, Watkins Room. 8:30 a.m. | Breakfast and check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. Service activities will be from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The sponsors are Heller Service Corps, Center for Inclusive Communities, and Fraternity & Sorority Life. Contact: Nancy Cooper, nancy.cooper@furman.edu or 864-294-2900
- Unity Sports Soccer Club, in partnership with Israel
Metropolitan CME Church, will host civil rights pioneer and retired CME minister, the Rev. Dr. Jesse L. Douglas, as the keynote speaker for its 25th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast. This event is set for 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., January 21, at the historic Sterling Community Center in Greenville.
