Macon County, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Macon County Superior court found Ernest Orlando Lee guilty, for trafficking heroin, after hearing his plea today.
Macon County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a residence on Hannah Drive in Franklin, for reports of shots being fired.
Deputies spoke with a local homeowner who admitted to firing the shots to an attempt to force two males to leave his property. The two males were accompanying his adult daughter to leave the residence, and the homeowner reported they had drugs on them, Deputies say. The homeowner then gave deputies a description of the vehicle.
The vehicle was then found a short time later parked a neighboring gas station located on US 441 South.
One male suspect and the daughter were standing outside the vehicle. A K-9 was deployed around the vehicle and gave the positive alerts for the presence of narcotics, deputies say.
The second suspect was in the bathroom, and was detained coming out. He was identified as Ernest Orlando Lee.
An immediate search of the bathroom found evidence of heroin use in the trash can and in the car.
Law Enforcement had been receiving reports prior of drug activity by the defendant in Macon County with narcotics coming north from the Atlanta area.
The Honorable Alan Z. Thornburg, Superior Court Judge, handed down a sentence of 70 months minimum (5.8 years) to 93 months maximum (7.75 years) and also imposed a fine of $50,000.00.
"The District Attorney's Office will continue to place the highest priority on protecting our community and children from the scourge of heroin and other drugs. I commend the Macon County Sheriff's Office for a thorough investigation and Assistant District Attorney Jason Arnold for preparing this case for trial." said District Attorney Ashley Welch.
