A large fire ripped through a historic bed and breakfast in downtown Tryon Thursday morning.
Fire at Marilyn's Melrose Inn (Source: FOX Carolina)
The Tryon fire chief said the call came in just before 9:30 a.m. about an electrical fire at Marilyn’s Melrose Inn on Melrose Avenue.
Firefighters arrived to find a fully involved fire.
They believe everyone made it out okay but the building was not safe for firefighters to enter.
Firefighters were making a defensive approach. They thought the building might collapse before the flames were out.
Inn owner Marilyn Doheny said she did not have insurance and has lost everything.
The inn had 19 rooms and was booked up ahead of the World Equestrian Games, which get underway in Tryon on Sept. 11.
The community is rallying around Doheny with a fundraiser Thursday evening at Tryon Bottle. The event begins at 6 p.m.
A fund was also setup at the Tryon Wells Fargo branch.
Doheny said a GoFundMe page has also been launched.
On Friday morning, firefighters returned to the site of the former inn after the flames rekindled.
Firefighters quickly put out the fire but said smoke would continue to billow from the embers for some time.
Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
