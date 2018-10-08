In the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, seven North Carolina school systems remain closed. These affected systems include more than 130 schools and nearly 90,000 students.
Many schools have depleted their contingency funds and still need repairs to their roofs, flooring, and electrical wiring, before students can come back to attend.
North Carolina Governor Cooper directed $25 million dollars on Monday, to fund these damaged institutions. The financial help from the Education Lottery Fund will speed repairs to K-12 public schools damaged by the storm.
The funding will be administered by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, priority will be given to district and charter schools. Brunswick, Craven, Duplin, Jones, New Hanover, Onslow, Pender and Robeson are some of the counties included in the operation.
These are schools that are not currently in operation and require immediate repairs. Some repairs will be reimbursed through federal disaster recovery funds.
Transferring the money now allows quicker help and speedier resolution, allowing students to come back to class sooner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.