MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- McDowell County deputies are on the hunt for a local drug trafficker, Steven Milam, 45, who is wanted for trafficking methamphetamine, officials say.
Steven Lynn Milam, 45, is from Marion, North Carolina, deputies say. Upon investigators searching his house, he was not there, but almost a pound of evidence was.
On Valentine's Day, February 14th, as part of an investigation, authorities with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office, Marion Police Department, NC State Bureau of Investigation and the NC Division of Motor Vehicles raided Steven Milam's house.
Upon entry and investigation, officials found 400 grams of methamphetamine and 18 grams of marijuana, but did not locate the suspect.
He is charged by the sheriff's office with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance.
Anyone with information concerning Milam’s whereabouts is asked to call Lt. Chris Taylor at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).
You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
