Wilmington, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Wilmington Police are searching for a suspect in a hit and run case, who posted a photo of herself with her damaged car.
The suspect is identified as Courtnay Danielle Lawrence, 22. Police believe she is the suspect who struck a pedestrian, and left them with multiple injuries.
Police identified Lawrence as the driver of the suspect vehicle on Rutledge Drive Wednesday morning after receiving multiple tips from the public. The male pedestrian has been identified and has a known dating relationship with Lawrence, police say.
Investigators located a photo of Lawrence posing with the damaged car, a 2016 Hyundai Elantra, that was posted to social media immediately after the incident.
Police obtained warrants for Lawrence for assault with a deadly weapon, hit and run failure to give information/aid to personal injury, and driving without a license.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call WPD at 910.343.3609 or use Text A Tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.