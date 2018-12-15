(FOX Carolina) -- A Lumberton Police officer has died in the line of duty on Saturday morning, the department reported via social media.
On Saturday, around 6:10 am Officer Jason Quick of the Lumberton Police Department was dispatched to a traffic crash on I-95 NB lane near exit 22. While Officer Quick was investigating the crash he was hit by a vehicle at around 6:53 am.
Other Lumberton Police officers on the scene began immediately giving Officer Quick aid. The officer was transported to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where he later succumbed to injuries and died, police report.
The North Carolina Highway Patrol was contacted as well as the investigators for the Robeson County District Attorney's office. All questions concerning the crash should be referred to NCSHP.
