Raleigh, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Jewel Thorne of Spring Hope, North Carolina said she plans to buy her dream home after winning a $427,896 Cash 5 jackpot.
“I’m finally going to get my own house,” Thorne said. “It’s a wonderful feeling to know I won’t have to pay rent. Plus, I’ll be able to make sure it’s handicapped accessible so my husband can get around.”
Thorne’s good fortune started when she stopped at the Stop N Shop on East Nash Street in Spring Hope and bought a Cash 5 ticket for the Nov. 27 drawing. She watched the live drawing later that night.
“I was surprised when I heard the numbers,” Thorne said. “I was like, ‘Wait a minute, I know those numbers.’”
She checked her ticket and sure enough, she beat odds of one in 962,598 to win the jackpot.
“I just couldn’t believe it,” Thorne said. “I was so excited.”
Thorne claimed the prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $301,671. Thorne also plans to make a donation to her church.
Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers or through Online Play on the lottery’s website.
Ticket sales from draw games like Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $650 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website. https://www.nclottery.com.
