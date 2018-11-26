Goldsboro, NC. (FOX Carolina) -- A North Carolina woman had a happy accident come her way after a mix up at a gas station resulted her in winning an almost $300k lottery prize.
The woman, Zerineia Carmichael stopped at a local gas station in Goldsboro to get gas, while she was there she asked for a Carolina Panthers ticket. The clerk accidentally gave her a '777' ticket.
Carmichael took the ticket back to her car and started scratching.
“At first I thought I’d only won $7,” Carmichael said. “But I kept scratching. I saw two ‘sevens’, and then two more ‘sevens’. I was in shock when I realized what I’d won. I’m very glad the clerk made a mistake and gave me this ticket.”
Carmichael claimed her prize first thing Monday morning at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax with holdings, she took home $195,837. She plans to use some of the money to get a white Toyota Corolla.
Ticket sales from games like ‘777’ make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $650 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.