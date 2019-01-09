HARMON DEN, NC (FOX Carolina) - The NCDOT said all lanes of I-40 East near the Tennessee border will be closed for an extended period of time due to emergency bridge repair.
The NCDOT made the announcement Wednesday.
Eastbound lanes are closed at Exit 7, the Cold Springs Creek Road exit. Drivers must take the exit and continue straight at the intersection until they can re-access I-40 East.
