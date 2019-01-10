EAST FLAT ROCK, NC (FOX Carolina) – The exit ramp from I-26 West to US-25 South was closed Wednesday due to a sinkhole, per the NCDOT.
The NCDOT said drivers must continue to Exit 53 where they will exit onto Upward Road and head left to US 176, where they will again turn left and stay on US 176 until it hits US 25.
NCDOT later stated the sinkhole opened up during the afternoon. According to officials, the 15-foot sinkhole swallowed a section of the roadway, prompting an immediate closure of the exit.
A Sinkhole Opened on an I-26 Exit https://t.co/Yyy1FZs8AdThe hole is also underneath the existing road. pic.twitter.com/ds40atuR2K— NCDOT Asheville Area (@NCDOT_Asheville) January 10, 2019
“It’s probably caused by a separated drainage structure,” Division 14 maintenance engineer Wesley Grindstaff said. “But we won’t know for sure until we are able to safely get a camera into the system.”
On Thursday, crews were working on a temporary fix.
Henderson County Maintenance Engineer Roger Ayers said the ramp should be back open sometime Thursday evening.
"We’re working on it today. We’re hoping to have this ramp back open this evening. Hopefully around 8 or 9 o’clock tonight. Then, once we ... were just doing this as a temporary fix,right now. Our construction unit has been over to look at it . We’re going to have to let a contractor come in and reestablish the drainage," Ayers said.
