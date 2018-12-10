Gaston, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A North Carolina farm in Bessemer city lost three pets to winter storm Diego this past weekend, the farm reported through social media.
In the social media post, the farm said that their arena collapsed, and three of their beloved horses passed away.
The farm is called Sunnyside Farms, and they are asking for privacy as they bury their dear pets.
Stay with FOX Carolina for details.
