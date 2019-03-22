MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A North Carolina duo of dogs has taken over social media with their wholesome friendship, FOX8 reported.
The dogs’ story went viral after We Rate Dogs tweeted photos of the adorable animals.
The family reportedly lives in Mooresville, and created the Instagram account for the pups.
Charlie, who is almost 11 years old, had glaucoma – which led to both of his eyes being removed, the owners explained via Instagram post.
Now, Maverick, who is 4 months old, helps Charlie around.
In one of the Instagram posts, the family said not only does Maverick help Charlie, but “Charlie is trying to teach Maverick manners, definitely a work in progress.”
