McDowell County, NC (FOX Carolina) - U.S. 221 northbound lanes are back open Wednesday after multiple vehicle crashes shut it down for a little over an hour this morning.
McDowell County Emergency Management released a statement at 7:29 a.m. Wednesday morning stating that due to multiple vehicle crashes, the northbound lane of U.S. 221 Bypass is shut down.
The same agency released a statement earlier at 6:57 a.m. to expect travel delays near Tate Street due to a crash involving a tractor trailer.
Right now no word on how many incidents prompted the closure.
Once we have more information we'll pass it along.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.