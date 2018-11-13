Henderson, N.C. (Fox Carolina) -- The Department of Public Health would like residents of Henderson to be made aware of a positive case of pertussis, that they received today.
Pertussis, which can be prevented through vaccination, is an infection that affects the airways and is most commonly spread through the air by coughing or sneezing. The severe coughing can last for weeks or months, sometimes leading to coughing fits and/or vomiting.
Anyone can get pertussis but it can be especially dangerous for infants or those with weakened immune systems, officials say. Early symptoms can include runny nose, low grade fever, cough, and apnea (a pause in breathing).
The Health Department, the NC Division of Public Health, Henderson County Public Schools and other community partners are working together to investigate the case and identify individuals that may have been close contacts.
The best way to protect against pertussis is by getting vaccinated. According to NC DHHS, vaccination may lessen the severity of symptoms, prevent serious complications, hospitalizations and poor outcomes but does not prevent disease in all situations.
For more information on pertussis, visit hendersoncountync.gov/health and click on pertussis.
