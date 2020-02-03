KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Police in North Carolina are looking for a man who they say set a woman on fire.
Kinston police say on their Facebook page that one of its officers was flagged down and directed to a woman on a sidewalk who had severe burns to her upper body.
The victim was transferred from a local hospital to the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill.
According to police, the victim had stopped her car when she approached by an unknown person who doused the victim with a flammable liquid and then set her on fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.