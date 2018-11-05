ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said investigators are trying to track down a man who posed as a security guard and may have surveyed armored trucks.
Police did not say when or where the incident occurred but said the man they are searching for has gray or white hair and is approximately 5'9" tall. The man was driving a newer model Mercedes 2-door coupe.
Anyone with information on a person matching this description is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
