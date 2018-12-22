Buncombe, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Health Officials wants to alert the public of a rabid raccoon that was caught in the southern part of Buncombe County.
Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BCHHS) found the raccoon in the Overlook Road area of the Skyland Community.
Animal control captured the animal over the weekend, and lab results proved it to have rabies.
If you, anyone in your family, or your family pets had contact with a raccoon in this area, please contact BCHHHS Communicable Disease as soon as possible. Post exposure prophylaxis (rabies shots) could be necessary to prevent the rabies virus from progressing.
Rabid animals are unpredictable, aggressive, and can attack people and other animals. Some signs of rabies in animals are changes in an animal’s behavior, general sickness, problems swallowing, increased drooling, and aggression.
Wild animals with rabies may move slowly or act as if they are tame. A pet that is usually friendly may snap at you or may try to bite.
In Buncombe County, contact BCHHS Communicable Disease at (828) 250-5109 for questions or concerns related to rabies exposure.
