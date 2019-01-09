EAST FLAT ROCK, NC (FOX Carolina) – The exit ramp from I-26 West to US-25 South was closed Wednesday due to a sinkhole, per the NCDOT.
Drivers will not be able to take Exit 54 until the roadway is repaired.
Instead, the NCDOT said drivers must continue to Exit 53 where they will exit onto Upward Road and head left to US 176, where they will again turn left and stay on US 176 until it hits US 25.
