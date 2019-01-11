Henderson, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Officials with Henderson County Sheriff's Office are warning residents to be aware of scammers targeting senior citizens through Medicare coverage.
Typically, a Medicare recipient will get a phone call from someone claiming to work for the Center of Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Social Security Administration or an insurance provider, deputies say.
The caller claims new cards are ready to be distributed and if you don’t give them certain information you will lose part or all your coverage.
The scammers will ask for your banking information and often will also ask you to confirm your Medicare ID number, which is the same as your Social Security number.
Remember, the Center of Medicare and Medicaid Services will not call you and ask to verify your ID number, nor will it ask for payment or financial information.
Sheriff Griffin is urging anyone receiving a call like this to not share any information because at end of the short phone call, the scammer can obtain enough information to make fraudulent purchases and steal your identity.
If you receive a call that sounds like this, hang up immediately and report it to the Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4911.
