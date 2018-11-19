Anderson County, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- The South Carolina High School League hosted there annual state cheer competition this past weekend, and Palmetto High took home the crown, officials say.
The Anderson high school cheer team took home the first place trophy in Columbia, last Saturday, November 17th. The state wide competition took place in the Colonial Life Arena, with plenty of other South Carolina schools battling for the title.
However, only Palmetto High got to call themselves the state champion at the end of the day.
