MCDOWELL, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered young woman, Brooke Mashay Tollie.
Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Brooke Mashay Tollie, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Tollie is described as having short blonde hair, green eyes, and is around 5 feet 4 inches tall.
Deputies say she was last seen along Riverview Acres in Marion, N.C.
Anyone with information about Brooke Mashay Tollie should call the McDowell County Sheriff at (828) 652-4000.
