Teen dies in head-on motorcycle crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WGHP ) -- A teen died in a crash in Winston-Salem Friday, according to highway patrol.
Daniel Hughes, 19, was going southwest on a motorcycle on Gumtree Road.
A Chevy Suburban driven by a Winston-Salem man was going south on Ivy Yokeley Road.
The Chevy was pulling a landscape trailer and made a left turn on to Gumtree Road from Ivy Yokeley Road.
The motorcycle went left of center to try to avoid the Chevy, and the two collided head on.
The motorcycle was estimated to be going over 100 mph.
Hughes died in the crash. The other driver was uninjured
