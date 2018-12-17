Transylvania, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Transylvania County Schools in North Carolina celebrated one of their special students via Twitter this week.
Sarah Rhymer, an agriculture teacher for the county tweeted about a student, Courtney Meyer who was caught working for the welfare of others.
Meyer, a drafting student, designed and built a wheelchair for a special puppy that regularly visits the animal science classroom.
@TCS_CTE working together for the welfare of others! Courtney Meyer, a drafting student, designed and built a wheelchair for a special puppy that visits the animal science classroom regularly. #TCSYes #learningtodo @TransylvaniaSch @BrevardHS pic.twitter.com/zJqc8PifZX— Sarah Rhymer (@SarahRRhymer) December 17, 2018
Warning: The attached tweet comes with a video of the pup sporting it's new wheelchair. It is too cute.
