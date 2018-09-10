WILMINGTON, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The University of North Carolina Wilmington announced a mandatory evacuation for all students beginning 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper requested a federal disaster declaration from the President on Monday.
Students must evacuate the campus no later than noon on Tuesday September 11.
The university said it is collaborating with UNC Asheville to house any students with no other option for shelter.
