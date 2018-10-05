Lenoir, NC (FOX Carolina) - The USGS confirms that on Thursday night about seven and a half miles east of Lenoir, North Carolina they registered a 1.9 magnitude earthquake.
The USGS says the quake happened around 6:18 p.m. and was registered at a depth of about .12 miles down.
At this time the USGS has not reported anyone who actually felt the quake.
