GREENSBORO, NC (FOX Carolina)- The ACC announced on Friday that Wake Forest's home football game against Florida State slated for Saturday has been canceled.
According to the conference, Florida State announced a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing protocols that left the Seminoles with an insufficient number of offensive lineman available.
The ACC noted that despite the cancellation, the conference has played 85 of its 96 scheduled football games.
