MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- City of Marion water customers located South of Blue Ridge Street along West Henderson Street and Sugar Hill Road may experience periods of low water pressure due to a water main break.
Customers are asked to conserve water whenever possible, McDowell County Emergency Management says.
