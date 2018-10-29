Water main break prompts early dismissal at Pickens County elementary school

Water drips from a faucet. (File/FOX Carolina)

Tryon, NC (FOX Carolina) - Tryone Public Works is reporting a water outage on Harmon Field Road in the area of Tryon Arts & Crafts. 

According to Tryon Public Works, a 6" water line burst causing the outage. 

At this time, no boil water advisory is in effect. 

Updates will be sent when available. 

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.