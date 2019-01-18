Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Citizens are invited to join the movement for Women's Rights and Human Rights by participating in their local march this weekend. Below you will find all the information needed for the Greenville march and the Asheville march this weekend.
On Saturday, January 19th, the event will take place in Falls Park in Greenville from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. There will be many speakers to encourage marchers to a call to action in their communities, officials release.
The 2019 Greenville Women's March will also provide a shuttle service for those who need it's services:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/greenville-womens-march-shuttle-service-tickets-54612445294
For parking information, please click here:
https://www.greenvillesc.gov/188/Visitor-Information
For information on what types of signs/banners/etc. are allowed by the City of Greenville, please click here:
https://www.greenvillesc.gov/DocumentCenter/View/10262/City-Code---Amend-Section-36-142-Picketing?bidId=
The Women's march in Asheville will take place on Sunday, January 20th. The event will take place on from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.
Officials for the Asheville march have created a website for the even, which contains all the information on the route, volunteers, signs, etc:
