13-year-old, 15-year-old charged in Winston-Salem shooting that left man in critical condition

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) -- Two teens have been charged after a shooting injured a man in Winston-Salem Monday night.
A 13-year-old and a 15-year-old have been charged with attempted first-degree murder, Winston-Salem police confirmed to FOX8.
Officers were called to Williamson Street near Timlic Avenue at 9:55 p.m. Monday.
Officers found Tevin Lamar Bonner, 28, of El Paso, Texas, on the ground with an injury that appeared to be a gunshot wound.
Bonner was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is still in the hospital in critical condition.
Because of their ages, the names of the juveniles will not be released.
Winston-Salem police are not looking for any other suspects in connection with the shooting.
