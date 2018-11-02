Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Gateway Project is shifting lanes this weekend and it will affect northbound traffic on I-385 once you pass Butler Road.
Read this carefully!
Beginning this weekend, the Gateway Project will begin shifting (downtown bound) traffic onto the new mainline lanes at a point just north of Butler Road.
Once the shift is complete the lanes currently in use will remain open, however they will be used only to exit from I-385 northbound to Woodruff Road, and I-85 northbound and southbound.
It's important to note this lanes will no longer allow access into downtown.
The Gateway Project says the traffic shifts will be dependent upon the weather this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.