ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Not feeling the romance this Valentine's Day season? That's alright because the animals Anderson County PAWS have got you covered!
The animal shelter said for a five dollar donation, Anderson County PAWS will write the name of your ex in their litter pans or on a stuffed fabric toy. Then the animals at the shelter will "happily oblige" in taking care of them for you.
Anderson County PAWS said send your name and donation via PayPal: @AndersonCountyPAWS or stop by the shelter during business hours leading up to Valentine's Day.
The shelter is open everyday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. except for Wednesday and Sunday.
MORE NEWS: Henderson County deputies looking to fill positions at 911 call center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.