WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden's transition team isn't waiting for a verdict in the presidential race before getting to work.
As election officials continue to count ballots in several undecided states, longtime Biden aide Ted Kaufman is leading efforts to ensure the former vice president can begin building out a government in anticipation of a victory.
In the meantime, an odd political limbo has taken told.
The Biden team is moving forward but can't tackle all that needs to be accomplished, and President Donald Trump continues to claim without evidence that the election is being stolen from him.
