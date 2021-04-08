ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) — York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said the Rock Hill community was "truly in the midst of the unimaginable" as his deputies investigate a mass killing which claimed life of a prominent doctor and four others. The sheriff said the gunman is believed to be former NFL player Phillip Adams.
Tolson said the situation began to unfold around 4:44 p.m. Wednesday when 911 dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about a shooting on Marshall Road. The sheriff played those calls in a news conference on Thursday afternoon. One of the callers reported hearing around 20 gunshots. Others reported seeing victims lying on the ground and at least one person who had been shot in the face.
Deputies arrived eight minutes later. They found 2 HVAC repairmen who had been working at the property outside the home. James Lewis, 38, one of the repairmen was dead. The second was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.
When deputies got inside the home, Tolson said they found Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, Lesslie's wife Barbara, 69, their grandchildren Adah, 9, and Noah, 5, all dead from gunshot wounds in a back bedroom.
Tolson said they discovered evidence at the scene that definitely linked Adams to the crime.
Adams lived about a quarter of a mile down the road with his parents and deputies said they acquired a search warrant for the home. After Adams' parents were out of the home, deputies said entered early Thursday morning and Tolson said they found Adams dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Tolson said there is no evidence yet that there was a doctor-patient relationship between Lesslie and Adams, despite an earlier report from the AP. There was also no evidence that anything was taken from the home. All the sheriff knew was there was evidence at the scene, which he did not elaborate on, that connected Adams to the crime and that two guns were used in the killings: a .45 and a 9mm.
"We still have many questions, including why this happened," Tolson said.
The sheriff later added, “Right now, there’s nothing about this right that makes sense to any of us.”
The sheriff called Dr. Lesslie a "pillar of the community" who Tolson himself had been a patient of. The doctor also helped law enforcement by providing nurses and exam rooms to help with sexual assault investigations.
FOX Carolina reached out to Riverview Family Medicine and Urgent Care, where Lesslie practiced. Below is a statement released by Jamey Dagenhart, the practice administrator:
On behalf of our Riverview family, thank you to the community for your support and prayers as we grieve the loss of life that was sustained. Dr. Robert Lesslie is best known in this community for the wonderful care that he’s provided for many patients and their families over the decades he spent here in this community. His greatest testimony, though, is the family and the legacy that he leaves. Dr. Lesslie, his wife Barbara, and his grandchildren Adah and Noah are loved by many and will be missed by many. But for those of us in Christ Jesus – we know and trust we will see them again. Dr. Lesslie tended to physical lives his entire career. But his legacy – and the legacy of his family – speaks to the more important need over and beyond our physical bodies but to the tending to our souls. As the Apostle Paul writes in his letter to the Corinthian church:
When the perishable puts on the imperishable, and the mortal puts on immortality, then shall come to pass the saying that is written: “Death is swallowed up in victory.” “O death, where is your victory? O death, where is your sting?” The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. 1 Corinthians 15: 54-57 (ESV)
Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted about the shooting on Thursday, calling it "tragic and heartbreaking" and offering condolences to the victims' families. He posted:
"Tragic and heartbreaking news from Rock Hill this morning. Please join (South Carolina's First Lady) and I in lifting up the Lesslie family in prayer during this difficult time."
President Biden also mentioned the killings in his call for Congress to take action on gun control Thursday.
According to ESPN, Adams played in 78 NFL games over five seasons for six teams. He was a safety and special teams player from South Carolina State who was drafted by the 49ers in 2010 in the seventh round. He also played for the Patriots, Seahawks, Raiders, and Jets before finishing his career with the Falcons in 2015.
