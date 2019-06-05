EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – A young man who has spent his whole life in a wheelchair is proving that nothing is impossible.
Alex Mays got up from his wheelchair and walked across the stage during the Easley High School graduation ceremony, as everyone in attendance cheered him on.
“The whole stadium just got louder and louder until the whole building was clapping and cheering for me,” Alex said.
"Alex was an inspiration to everyone in the building," said John Eby, a spokesman for the Pickens County School District. "The school staff knew he was going to get up to get his diploma, but the distance he walked was a surprise even to them. Some of life’s most important tests aren’t given in a classroom; Alex tested himself and passed with flying colors."
Alex, 21, said he made his mind up at the beginning of his senior year that he would walk at his high school graduation.
Alex’s grandmother, Stephanie Dousay, said his life has been full of challenges. Alex was born at 25 weeks, weighing only one-pound and ten ounces.
While he was still a baby, he suffered a stroke and a heart attack, and then suffered a spinal injury which left him partially paralyzed.
Dousay said Alex suffered another devastating blow in 2013 when his mother was killed in a car crash.
She said Alex made the decision to walk at graduation in his mother’s memory.
Alex then spent nine months going through physical therapy and a lot of practice sessions to get ready for the big moment.
“I wore myself out practicing, but I wanted to make it happen,” Alex said.
“He was determined, and he did it,” Dousay added, “If I taught him anything, it’s to be a man of his word.”
Dousay said she offered a lot of encouragement, and became known as Alex’s “drill sergeant” as he practiced.
Now, Alex said he plans to keep working toward his goal of being able to walk from his home to his car, and stow away his wheelchair by himself – the next milestone on his life goal of being fully independent.
“I believe that nothing is impossible, and want everyone to know, you can accomplish anything you put your mind to,” Alex said.
Dousay said Alex will be moving to Louisiana to be closer to family this summer and get some practice as he strives to reach one more goal – having a career as a photographer.
