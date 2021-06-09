GREAT SMOKEY MOUNTAINS (FOX Carolina) - The National Park Service said one person is dead and two are in the hospital after colliding into a rock hillside in the Great Smokey Mountains.
According to NPS, at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Monday, a car went off the right side of the roadway and collided into a the rock hillside on the southbound Spur between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg.
NPS said the front seat passenger, Elizabeth Marie Parker, 19, of Centerville, Ohio was transported to LeConte Medical Center where she was pronounced dead as a result of her injuries. The driver and an additional passenger were both flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.
NPS said Great Smokey Mountains National Park Rangers are investigating the incident.
